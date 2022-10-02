New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $325.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

