Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,647.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

TWTR stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

