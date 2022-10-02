New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Global Payments by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 98,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

NYSE GPN opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.