Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

