New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,100 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.4 %

SCI stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

