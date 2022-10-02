New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.97.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,062 shares of company stock worth $6,545,726 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

