Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

