Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.68% of Paya worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 585,356 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 122,687 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.01 million, a PE ratio of 203.73 and a beta of -0.01. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

