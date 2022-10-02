10,648 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

