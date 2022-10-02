MAI Capital Management Has $354,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $64.71 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

