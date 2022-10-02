W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

