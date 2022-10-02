MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $50.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.