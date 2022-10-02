Contrasting Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Outfront Media pays out 144.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Outfront Media and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Outfront Media presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.24%. Given Outfront Media’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.46 billion 1.70 $35.60 million $0.83 18.30 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 5.36 $38.86 million $1.81 11.61

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outfront Media. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 9.01% 13.87% 2.59% One Liberty Properties 45.73% 12.50% 5.09%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Outfront Media on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

