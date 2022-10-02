Critical Contrast: Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) vs. Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Ubiquiti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.51 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 10.49 $378.66 million $6.12 47.97

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -10.01% N/A -16.37% Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Andrea Electronics and Ubiquiti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Andrea Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators in the United States and internationally. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

