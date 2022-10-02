Contrasting Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) & ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 15.96% 5.45% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMetic Life Sciences and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $561.35 million 2.01 $58.27 million $2.42 12.39

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

