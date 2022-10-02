Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

