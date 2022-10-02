Head to Head Comparison: Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kalera Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59% Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.85% 2.11% 1.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.26 $80.00 million $0.77 30.18

This table compares Kalera Public and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kalera Public and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalera Public currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Kalera Public on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. It offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. The company also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. In addition, it manufactures and sells plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.