Reviewing Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) & FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of FreightCar America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rail Vision and FreightCar America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A FreightCar America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

FreightCar America has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.86%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Rail Vision.

This table compares Rail Vision and FreightCar America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A FreightCar America -3.32% N/A -8.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rail Vision and FreightCar America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rail Vision $890,000.00 11.08 -$10.22 million N/A N/A FreightCar America $203.05 million 0.31 -$41.45 million ($0.44) -8.48

Rail Vision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FreightCar America.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. The company offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. It also offers rail vision big data services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars. It also provides railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, coil steel cars, and boxcars; and woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, rebuilds, and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include financial institutions, railroads, and shippers. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

