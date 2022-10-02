Financial Review: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Qualtrics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $15.08 million 0.71 -$33.16 million ($3.09) -0.18 Qualtrics International $1.08 billion 5.50 -$1.06 billion ($2.11) -4.82

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Motorsport Games has a beta of -1.58, indicating that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualtrics International has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Qualtrics International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 Qualtrics International 0 4 13 0 2.76

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 519.88%. Qualtrics International has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 129.62%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -230.11% -89.28% -65.32% Qualtrics International -91.22% -75.46% -39.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Qualtrics International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualtrics International beats Motorsport Games on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data. It also provides professional services that primarily consist of research services, through its DesignXM, which allows customers to gain market intelligence, as well as implementations, configurations, and integration and engineering services to help customers deploy its XM Platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. is a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

