Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,194 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

