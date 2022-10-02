RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 41,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 60,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

