Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $95,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

