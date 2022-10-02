Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $99,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $86.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
