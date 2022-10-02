Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 41,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 208,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

