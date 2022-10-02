Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 41,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 208,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.