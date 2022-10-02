China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Shares Up 890%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 890% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

China Health Industries Stock Up 890.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

Featured Stories

