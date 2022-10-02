Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2576 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

