Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Shares Up 4.3%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 2,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
