WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading 2% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.