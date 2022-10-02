Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,171,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,756,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $991,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.