Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Grows By 35.6%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.41 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

