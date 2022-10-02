Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Grows By 36.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MBTC stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

