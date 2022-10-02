Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lottery.com stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) by 767.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,396 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Lottery.com were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lottery.com Price Performance

LTRYW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

