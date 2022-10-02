Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 21,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

AUY opened at $4.53 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

