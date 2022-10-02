Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.12 on Friday. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

