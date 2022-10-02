Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 35.8% in September

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 21,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.9 %
BHC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.