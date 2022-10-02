MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

MTR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

MTR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

