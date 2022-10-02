VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Down 2.1%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.47. 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

