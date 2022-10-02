AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Down 16.9%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 1,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

