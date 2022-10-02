Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Trading Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

