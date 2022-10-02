KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 186,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 383,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

