ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Institutional Trading of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter.

