Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Shares Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (DCRNU)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.