Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Increases By 35.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 806,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.