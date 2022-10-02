Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Increases By 35.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 806,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 367.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.