Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.