LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 1,385.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

