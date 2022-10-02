Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 34,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 45,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.
