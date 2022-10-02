Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expands By 35.7%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

