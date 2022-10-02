Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. 33,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 13,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.