Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Trading 17.9% Higher

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) traded up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 67,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Viking Energy Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading

