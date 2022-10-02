Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Expands By 34.7%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEA opened at $13.54 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

